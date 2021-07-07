Quieter fans or different case?

G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,383
I've had this case for 10 years now. It's a corsair carbide 500R: https://www.newegg.com/black-white-corsair-carbide-series-atx-mid-tower/p/N82E16811139010

is this case loud cause of its design? like the mesh open sides? Or is it cause of the fans? I wouldn't mind getting a new case, one that has a window. I think the psu that's also 10 years old could use a better fan but I think I'm just going to get a new psu and sell this while it works. Also the front 2 fans people complained in the reviews they were loud. I unplugged the 200mm side fan to see if it was causing the noise the bulk of the noise, I don't think so. Its not the original. None of the fans sound like they are dying. I just want to get a quieter setup so I don't hear it much while sleeping. Maybe I'm wrong and its not that loud but a case that has less open areas surely would be quieter?
 
D

djstarfox

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 20, 2010
Messages
409
In my experience, the two noise makers are 1) fans and 2) spinning hard drives. Assuming you replaced all HDD with SDD (or super-quiet HDD), then the next step would be to have bigger, slower spinning fans.

Less open areas in a case does help the noise, but if the fans have to spin faster to keep things cool, that defeats the purpose. My current case Fractal Design 7 has 8 fans spinning less than 1000 RPM, and it's overall quieter than the 4 x 120mm fans in my prior Lian Li case.
 
H

hititnquitit

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
1,089
Most 200mm fans only spin up to 800rpm max so its probably your intake and exhaust fans that are irritating you.
 
