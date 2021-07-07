Quieter fans or different case?

I've had this case for 10 years now. It's a corsair carbide 500R: https://www.newegg.com/black-white-corsair-carbide-series-atx-mid-tower/p/N82E16811139010
is this case loud cause of its design? like the mesh open sides? Or is it cause of the fans? I wouldn't mind getting a new case, one that has a window. I think the psu that's also 10 years old could use a better fan but I think I'm just going to get a new psu and sell this while it works. Also the front 2 fans people complained in the reviews they were loud. I unplugged the 200mm side fan to see if it was causing the noise the bulk of the noise, I don't think so. Its not the original. None of the fans sound like they are dying. I just want to get a quieter setup so I don't hear it much while sleeping. Maybe I'm wrong and its not that loud but a case that has less open areas surely would be quieter?
