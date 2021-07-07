Quieter fans or different case?

In my experience, the two noise makers are 1) fans and 2) spinning hard drives. Assuming you replaced all HDD with SDD (or super-quiet HDD), then the next step would be to have bigger, slower spinning fans.



Less open areas in a case does help the noise, but if the fans have to spin faster to keep things cool, that defeats the purpose. My current case Fractal Design 7 has 8 fans spinning less than 1000 RPM, and it's overall quieter than the 4 x 120mm fans in my prior Lian Li case.