Quiet air cooling

Ryzen 7 5700X @4.7GHzIntel Arc A770 16 GB48 GB 3200 RAMMSI B550 TomahawkSilverstone FT02 caseNoctua NH-D15Seasonic Fanless 520w PSU*Whispers* This is the first time I've been able to directly control fan speeds, my previous Z87 set up didn't give me that option, which meant I had the three 180mm AP fans plus the 2.5k RPM 120mm exhaust fan blasting at full speed whenever the PC was switched on. Over the weekend I was able to set up custom fan curves for the first time. I've pretty much disabled the front fan as it just blows fresh air into the empty optical drive bay area, it's set up to kick in if the system ever hits 50c, so basically if I'm running benchmarks during a heatwave, the other two APs are more than sufficient blowing air directly up into the GPU, CPU cooler and fanless PSU, although they are spinning much much slower than before, as is the exhaust fan which is now limited to 1500 RPM. It does get noisy under load, but nothing like as loud as it was before.It's amazing to be sitting at my desk and not be reaching for my headphones. For less resource hungry tasks like web browsing, video streaming and very light gaming it's practically silent.Originally the 520w fanless PSU was just a placeholder, lent to me by a friend while I waited for my RMA'd TX-850, however, with the way this case is designed the PSU gets a constant breeze from the rear AP fan and so far has withstood all of the punishment I've thrown at it, including various stress tests and a weekend of overclocking and benchmarking as I homed in on the optimal performance/quietness sweet spot. So I might just throw my friend the £30 he wants for the PSU and leave it in, I was nervous about capacity but there's been no issues at all with power, even at full load I'm pulling less than 450w, closer than I'd like but that's under extreme loads and way beyond anything it'll encounter under normal usage.Credit has to go to the Noctua, definitely too much cooler for this CPU, but its presence significantly contributes to the low fan speed requirements and temps.