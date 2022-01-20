Quick Samsung 980 Pro question.

I got the 2TB 980 Pro for my PS5, but i've been trying all day to update the firmware through 2 different laptops and it won't update. Samsung Magician in both laptops says "the device is connected to the driver that magician does not support."





Samsung Magician says the firmware on this one is "GXA7." Is that the latest one? I can't find firmware history online anywhere. If GXA7 is the latest firmware I won't worry about updating the SSD before installing it into the PS5.