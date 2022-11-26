Quick question on tip needed while installing my ram waterblock....

newls1
Supreme [H]ardness
I have this bitspower wb (https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...m-water-cooling-module-ddr5-single-sided.html) coming for my 7600Gskills monday and was just thinking out all possible issues prior to installation. Concern im having is do i apply thermal grease or thermal pad ontop of each ram heatsink so it can touch the base of waterblock? directions dont say anything of the sort but i find it hard to believe the waterblock just sits on top of the module sinks with NO interface material.... Anyone have input? Thank you