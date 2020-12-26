Quick Question about BIOS (UEFI) Flashing

I have a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite (No WiFi)

I got it back in March before the world went to Shit and PC parts became unobtainum for retail MSRP (Non-scalper prices)

anyway I think it had BIOS version F4 (don't exactly remember) my question is how many times can the BIOS chip be reprogrammed or flashed before it has to be replaced (which is hard to do now due to the fact they are soldered down Vs. the sockets they used to use).

I'm not on F30 or something I have done this probably about 6-7 times now yes I know not to do it if the computer works fine as in if it not broken break it!

Well they did add one feature I needed AMD-V for my VirtualBox VM's

Also does any one know if this non-WiFi version I bought (It was $25 cheaper then now only $5 less) still has the M.2 WiFi slot?

I have a few extra cards like that but to even see if it does have the slot I will have to remove the built in IO shield and "beauty cover" (like modern cars have to hide the pathetically small engine block they have)



Thanks



PS I'm installing Windows 7 in 2020 on my Dell T1700 only to get the free upgrade to Windows 10 Pro If only there was an easier way, Is there?

I already tried using the sticker on the case that did not work.