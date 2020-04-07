Quick PowerShell Help

I have a list of similar cmdlets to run, each one outputting a text file. The cmdlet runs fine by itself. Is there a way to have the list run as a script (ps1) that runs each line and generates each file, so I don't have to copy and paste each one manually?



The cmdlet is Get-ADGroupMember -Identity 'Group Name' | Select Name | Out-File "File Path".



So I would have the following:



Get-ADGroupMember -Identity 'Group1' | Select Name | Out-File "C:\Temp\Group1.txt"

Get-ADGroupMember -Identity 'Group2' | Select Name | Out-File "C:\Temp\Group2.txt"



...and so on, so that in the end, if I had 35 lines, I'd end up with 35 text files.