Questions for a new PC build

I'm not sure now is the time to think about upgrading my PC. The news of the imminent release of Windows 11 has brought this on.

The current system I have is now getting on for 10 years old. It still does my just fine, thought the boot stage isn't 100% reliable, one in ten times I have to hit the reset to get the boot to complete.

I really didn't know what I wanted when I built the current PC, I went stupid with the amount of RAM but other than that, but it's been a reasonable investment having lasted this long.

I'm not a gamer, I'm more into wanting a decent music editing device and photographic manipulation device. I've got on just fine with a 500 gig SSD but would look at going with an M2 drive this time. No idea what to look at for a Video Card though.

Reading current trends, this time I'm inclined to look at an AMD CPU and a 550 chip MB, maybe just 32 gig of RAM.

I'd like to use my current Corsair full tower 750D and Corsair AX 860i ps plus either the Swifteck H220 watercooling, it's now fairly old but according to the manual supports AMD 3 & 3, I'm not sure if it would be okay with AMD 4 socket? I also have an NZXT water cooling unit that's on the intel LGA 2011 socket cpu, I'm hoping that if these support AMD 3 socket, either one may be okay with AMD 4.

I'm sure 16 gig of RAM would be more than enough, but would go with 32 gig

I'd appreciate suggestions for a CPU, MB and GPU and any other advice people may have to offer.

Cheers John