Questions about setting up external monitor Windows 10

Connecting a 27" 1440p monitor to an Asus 1080p laptop in extended mode. Questions:

1. Is it possible to set the 27" to 1440p resolution? The Windows settings menus only go up to 1080p.

2. Is it possible to set the 27" to 144hz refresh? The Windows settings are poor, only allows 24hz at 1080p and 60 hz if the resolution is lowered from 1080p.

3. Connecting using HDMI, is there a better method of connecting the laptop to the external monitor?

4. Would it be easier to connect a 27" 1080p monitor instead? In other words, is Windows easier to setup when external monitor matches resolution of the laptop? My wife has a 1080p Benq connected to her iMac, we could trade external monitors if this would be best.



When setting the laptop screen off and only using the 27" monitor I was able to set 1440p 144hz. But again the goal is to setup extended mode.



27" 1440p monitor model is Acer XF270HU.