Questions about Retroarch

I still own a handful of PS1, PS2, and Saturn games. Including Katamari Damacy, Night into Dreams, Tempest X, and Castlevania: SOTN. Recently installed Retroarch after hearing it is one of the best emulators out there for Windows 10. The PS1 games ran fine with default settings. Questions:

1. I have not tried PS2 emulation yet but hear this is quite difficult to do. How good would people say emulation quality is for PS2?

2. For a long time I was reading on how emulating Saturn would be very tough to accomplish as well. I am hearing some defects in the sound. Is this likely fixable by finding a guide or youtube video on how to tweak the settings?

3. Even though I still have the discs, I assume emulation will run more smoothly if I make backups using software such as imgburn, correct? Does it make a big difference on the storage type? Internal SSD vs internal 7200 rpm HD vs USB 3.0 HD. Currently running games off disc or USB 3.0 HD but I do recall getting some messages in the emulator having to do with delays in reading game data.