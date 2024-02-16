Questions about Lora

I want to consult you about the following situation. I think I’ve described it before but I’ve not found yet a solution.



My family owns forests in a very very rural place and not that close one to each other (maybe 10 km one from the other. Thing is that the territory is isolated and does not have neither electricity nor comms.

Thing is I’ve been toying with the idea of setting something like Lora.

The end goal would be to be able to monitor that some people does not steal logs from us (with trucks).

There’s no 4/5g in there and temps can be quite high. I’ve thought about setting cameras pointing into the road where those trucks usually go by and run something like tensor flow (a buddy of mine may take care of that) to be able to determine if there’s abnormal movement; for that purpose I’ve thought of a pi and an edge tpu to be able to process the data that would be received from cameras.

So in case the system detects something abnormal I would want to set a low energy consumption like Lora that ends up reaching a final Lora module that’s attached to the internet (starlink is not yet present in here).



The message that would be transmitted would be something like an “1” and a coded version of where movement has been detected.

Other then the pi’s ,cameras , coral edge tpu im mostly lost when it comes to the rest of the devices I may need to acquire (I do have a little bit of experience with solar panels , charge controllers and stuff like that ).

Provided that I may want to have a single “uplink” (or a set of those but in a central point) where data from many pi’s get into which sort of setup do you recommend?

Having tall masts is quite costly so I would like to connect as many farms (each having forests)





In case of any detection we may query a person to go check.