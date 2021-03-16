Questions about installing an Ethernet Jack

https://www.yelp.com/biz/my-network-solution-san-jose?osq=install+ethernet
Would a company like the one above be a reasonable solution to getting an ethernet jack installed? I have read the approximate cost of this is $200, is this accurate?

Is it recommended to get 1 or 2 ethernet ports in an installation? Our intention is to connect 2 wired devices to this: a Roku Ultra and a PS4. So it seems like 2 ports is the way to go.

What kind of speed is practically useful for PS4 and Roku? Or is it simply a matter of faster is always better? Currently we get pretty low speeds of only 42 Mbps using powerline networking. Our internet speed is about 170 Mbps, so this could be significantly improved with ethernet. Though it is unclear if this would make any difference in real world usage.
 
Since you are having runs done get 3 or 4 into 1 jack or just do the 2 and then uise a small 5 port switch if you need to add any other devices. I presume this person will do the runs through the walls and all that which you need?
 
MrGuvernment said:
Since you are having runs done get 3 or 4 into 1 jack or just do the 2 and then uise a small 5 port switch if you need to add any other devices. I presume this person will do the runs through the walls and all that which you need?
Yes, we live in a 2 story townhouse with the router upstairs. So the downstairs signal has been inconsistent. I presume the installer would be running cat6 ethernet behind walls and such. So, maybe getting 3 or 4 ports is best for future proofing, yes?
 
That can be hard, because the way 2 story homes are built, they would need to get cables through a base plate from the 2nd floor and down, which could involve drywall removal and patching. It is against code to run any cables in or close to vents for heating so they wont be able to do that.

if you have coxial cable drops already, they could use one of those to pull down a snake / string and then pull it back through with an cat6 run, but that may cost more than the $200.

Have you considered just getting some better quality Aps like Ubiquity AP's?
 
We do have a coaxial outlet in the downstairs room. Same room where we want the ethernet.
 
