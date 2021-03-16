Questions about installing an Ethernet Jack

Would a company like the one above be a reasonable solution to getting an ethernet jack installed? I have read the approximate cost of this is $200, is this accurate?Is it recommended to get 1 or 2 ethernet ports in an installation? Our intention is to connect 2 wired devices to this: a Roku Ultra and a PS4. So it seems like 2 ports is the way to go.What kind of speed is practically useful for PS4 and Roku? Or is it simply a matter of faster is always better? Currently we get pretty low speeds of only 42 Mbps using powerline networking. Our internet speed is about 170 Mbps, so this could be significantly improved with ethernet. Though it is unclear if this would make any difference in real world usage.