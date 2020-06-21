Question regarding Intel processors and the VRAM pulled out of RAM

I picked up a "new to me" computer a few weeks ago and old HP 500-205T with a Pegatron Memphis-S motherboard.



It currently has an i3-4160 Haswell 3.5 GHz Dual core 4 thread cpu in it.



Right now it only has 6 GB og RAM in it and it is pulling 3 GB out of that for VRAM added to the 1 GB on my old Radeon GPU.



On Intel's specs page the i3-4160 Haswell 3.5 GHz processor should only be putting 2 GB of Ram toward video memory. So how am I getting 3GB?



I bought an i5-4670 quad core four thread to replace this processor with along with 8 GB of memory. The 8 GB added to the 4 will give me 12 GB at the moment until I buy another 8 GB memory stick. I also bought a GeForce 1060 with 6 GB onboard memory.



The Intel specs page tells me that the i5-4670 also pulls a max of 2GB of RAM for VRAM the same as it says for the current processor which is pulling 3 GB of RAM from (6) installed for VRAM. As there are no settings in HP's ridiculously underpowered BIOS settings I am curious just how much VRAM the CPU is going pull from my RAM?



I mean 12 GB of VRAM would be a bit much and leave me a mere 6 GB for system memory at the rate I am seeing. Anyone understand why my current CPU is pulling 3GB instead of the 2GB Intel's specs page lists for it?



Will the new CPU do the same?



Will increasing the RAM memory increase the amount of VRAM?



Two gigs being pulled from the 12 gigs of RAM and added to the 6 gigs on the 1060 GPU would in itself be a bit ridiculous, but I see no options whatsoever where it comes to VRAM in BIOS settings. Is there a way to set this via the CPU/GPU itself?



Is it possible that DXDIAG might be reading the VRAM wrong? Looking at it right now it is reading 3798 GB, my old ATI Juniper XT video card only has 1GB of memory on it so the other 3GB (2798) has to be coming from installed RAM provided DXDIAG is reading this properly.



I will be going ahead and putting Win 10 Pro on this computer next week, it is currently Win 7 Pro, is there any way to set the VRAM through the Win 10 Pro OS?