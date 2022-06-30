Question: Plex 4k Transcoding HTPC

L

lukeintheo

n00b
Joined
May 27, 2021
Messages
62
Hi Folks,

Not sure if that would the correct section in the forum.

I'm trying to build a plex dedicated PC capable of transcoding 4K so I can stream on my GF house. Any chance CPU's today to do that task? I've heard that not even Threadrippers would be able to do it.

I'm really trying to learn more about Plex.

Thanks
 
