Question on FPS vs Multiple Displays

I've got kind of a weird question here and I wasn't even sure where to post it...whether it was a GPU question, a display question, or an audio question. So I'll try here and hopefully someone here smarter than me (which is probably most of you anyway) will know the answer. If not maybe I've got it in the wrong subforum.Ok, here goes....My primary display is a 38" ultra-wide and I'm running Display Port out of my 3090 to that display.For audio I run a 5.1 setup. I'm running from the HDMI out of the GPU into my Denon receiver and then from the receiver to a 27" 1080p sidecar monitor. Regardless of whether or not I even have a 2nd monitor, windows sees the Denon receiver as a display and sends the display signal down the HDMI cable.So my question is...If you are running games, will there be any performance difference in FPS for what kind of monitor you may have hooked up as the sidecar in the example above? If I upgrade that sidecar monitor from a 27" 1080p to a 27" 1440p will it rob any of my gaming horsepower? Or conversely, if I simply unplug the HDMI cable from the 1080p monitor that is there now...will it improve performance? Please note, I'm not talking about running a game using that monitor too in a multiple display setup. I'm only talking about running the game on my main primary display and if I even bother to turn the 2nd monitor on it would just be there at windows desktop.I'm just confused and having a hard time understanding because in my mind the "signal" is going down that HDMI cable whether its used or not so I'm trying to figure if the resolution of the monitor I may have at that end (if any) will affect performance. Sometimes I have a hard time wrapping my mind around this audio-visual signal stuffThe reason I ask all of this is because I had torn my entire gaming/work desk and area apart and removed my old gaming computer to make room for the gaming computer I just built. My old primary display used to be a very nice 27" 1440p monitor and my old sidecar used to be a pretty old and beat up 1080p monitor. I just bought a new 38" primary display and I'm trying to decide whether to shift my previous very nice 1440p monitor over to serve as sidecar duty but I didn't want to rob any FPS from my gaming experience due to stepping up from 1080p to 1440p on the sidecar. I only use that sidecar mostly for work anyway so its not worth it to me to give up gaming performance but if it won't cost me gaming performance then I'd MUCH rather still be able to use my nice 1440p monitor.Thanks!