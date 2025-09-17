  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Question on Apple Intelligence

M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,282
I saw numerous videos on YT about apple intelligence being a failure, lagging miles behind google, I don't have an android device so the only good feature I know about Google AI is that eraser just gives an AI image doesn't actually erase.

I had a chat with a friend who is an iOS developer. His view about google AI is raise investor's money. Apple will perfect it before jumping on to the band wagon. Which shows that apple doesn't care about investors money, so it was a bold move by apple. AI is like double edge sword sure it will give you answers but at the cost of all your privacy, Apple doesnt like that at all as it violated their guidelines.

Whats your opinion on Apple Intelligence?
 
