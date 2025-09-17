Question on Apple Intelligence

maverick786us
I saw numerous videos on YT about apple intelligence being a failure, lagging miles behind google, I don't have an android device so the only good feature I know about Google AI is that eraser just gives an AI image doesn't actually erase.
I had a chat with a friend who is an iOS developer. His view about google AI is raise investor's money. Apple will perfect it before jumping on to the band wagon. Which shows that apple doesn't care about investors money, so it was a bold move by apple. AI is like double edge sword sure it will give you answers but at the cost of all your privacy, Apple doesnt like that at all as it violated their guidelines.
Whats your opinion on Apple Intelligence?
