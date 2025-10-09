  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Question detect in Microsoft Defender

A

aransamus77

n00b
Joined
Nov 29, 2024
Messages
51
I ran a full scan with Microsoft Defender on my PC and it found the unique file AppData\Roaming\secure\QtWebKit4.dll (Trojan:Win32/Wacatac.C!ml).

But before using Defender, I had run a full scan with Malwarebytes Free and Kaspersky Free and found nothing. Why did it detect this now?

Is this type of malware the kind that modifies, deletes, or corrupts personal files on the PC Windows 10?

https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file...294ae5f44c551cee971e69dc32f0d7ce14b?nocache=1
 
what cracked games or software you got? or did you open a random pdf in an email?
its possible its a false detection, but imo, its better safe than sorry and ending up losing a crypto wallet or being ransomed....
 
I don't remember

photos from the folder where the file is located

virus Microsoft Defender.png

virus Microsoft Defender2.png
 
so possibly using something cracked or not? it can come from some adobe cracks....
do you use qt for c++ dev work? if so, its probably a false positive.
if not, let defender clean it up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top