Question detect in Microsoft Defender

I ran a full scan with Microsoft Defender on my PC and it found the unique file AppData\Roaming\secure\QtWebKit4.dll (Trojan:Win32/Wacatac.C!ml).
But before using Defender, I had run a full scan with Malwarebytes Free and Kaspersky Free and found nothing. Why did it detect this now?
Is this type of malware the kind that modifies, deletes, or corrupts personal files on the PC Windows 10?
https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file...294ae5f44c551cee971e69dc32f0d7ce14b?nocache=1
