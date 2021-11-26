Question about Threadripper Pro processors

Circumnavigate
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2009
- Messages
- 208
I'm confused about the Threadripper pro processors. I thought you were only supposed to be able to buy them directly from pre-built computer companies.
How come at Microcenter they have the Pro versions for sale? Does this mean that you would be able to buy the Threadripper 5000 series for a home build if they are released pro version only?
How come at Microcenter they have the Pro versions for sale? Does this mean that you would be able to buy the Threadripper 5000 series for a home build if they are released pro version only?