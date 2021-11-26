Question about Threadripper Pro processors

AMD has not officially announced anything yet dealing with Threadripper 5000 series or if they will go straight to 6000 series. Threadripper Pro 5000 series leak/rumour may exist but then it could also turn into a 6000 series skew, who knows besides AMD and a few others about what is coming? If AMD wants to keep the Pro's, get more Pro's onboard, I would think both updated improved Threadripper and Pro versions will be coming.