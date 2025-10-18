Question About this Cablemod Kit

I was looking to purchase this kit for my EVGA T2 1600w power supply.
https://usstore.cablemod.com/produc...al-stealthsense-cable-kit-for-evga-g-g-p-p-t/
The website mentions compatibility with the EVGA T series, but does not specifically mention the T2. Could anyone confirm if the T2 is compatible with this kit?
Also, I have previously purchased a cablemod CableMod E-Series Pro ModMesh Sleeved 12VHPWR PCI-e 16-pin to 4 x 8-pin PCI-e cable. This kit mentions it includes a 16-pin to 3 x 8-pin PCI-e Cable. Just curious if the 3 x 8pin will suffice compared to the 4 x 8pin since I am running a power hungry 5090
