Question about Rufus Bootable Drive Utility

B

Boris_yo

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 22, 2011
Messages
165
Hello,

I created bootable USB with FreeDos option and it worked with no issues.

rufus-screenshot.jpg

Then I created bootable USB with Syslinux as boot OS and got these errors.

Am I right that for other OSs than FreeDos I need to download ISO images?

Anyone knows what happened to Reboot forum? It was dedicated to bootable OS images
like Live CD and such. I think this was its website: reboot.it
 

Attachments

  • fotor_1640272487273.jpg
    fotor_1640272487273.jpg
    273.1 KB · Views: 0
