Question about Rufus Bootable Drive Utility

Hello,
I created bootable USB with FreeDos option and it worked with no issues.
Then I created bootable USB with Syslinux as boot OS and got these errors.
Am I right that for other OSs than FreeDos I need to download ISO images?
Anyone knows what happened to Reboot forum? It was dedicated to bootable OS images
like Live CD and such. I think this was its website: reboot.it
