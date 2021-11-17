Question about proper rack airflow

Hopefully, this is the correct spot for this question....I am planning on mounting a Cisco 24 port PoE switch. 350X-24MP. Looks like it will generate a bit of heat.
Is this space too tight to get proper airflow?
It's this rack: https://www.tripplite.com/smartrack...osure-cabinet-wide-acrylic-window~srw9udpgvrt
Diagram of install:
- power comsumption is 468W and dissipation is 1607 BTU/hr
Is this space too tight to get proper airflow?
It's this rack: https://www.tripplite.com/smartrack...osure-cabinet-wide-acrylic-window~srw9udpgvrt
Diagram of install: