Question about proper rack airflow

amrogers3

Nov 7, 2010
Hopefully, this is the correct spot for this question....I am planning on mounting a Cisco 24 port PoE switch. 350X-24MP. Looks like it will generate a bit of heat.
  • power comsumption is 468W and dissipation is 1607 BTU/hr
Going to mount a rack to the wall in a closet that is about 6' wide x3' depth x10' height. The rack is roughly 30" wide and closet is 36" across which will only give the rack about 3" on each side and 2" from the ceiling.

Is this space too tight to get proper airflow?

It's this rack: https://www.tripplite.com/smartrack...osure-cabinet-wide-acrylic-window~srw9udpgvrt

Diagram of install:

9dxHJQW.png
 
