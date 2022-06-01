Question about possible defective 5950x

I just had a 5800X3D fail on me. Had a perfect day with it and then woke up the next morning to craziness. Replaced PSU, mobo, tried different sticks - finally it was the CPU. It is honestly the last thing that I would ever check. I've been building for over 20 years and I've never had a bad CPU.



I was lucky that it was within my return window at MicroCenter so I didn't have to deal with AMD. With my 5950X I had weirdness that eventually went away but dealing with AMD was like a brick wall.



Present your case with all of the steps that you've completed and be professional and most support people will just let you do your thing. You're asking to swap CPUs it is not like you want them to send you something for free. It's a giant PITA and one of the worst things to have to replace.