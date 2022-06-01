Question about possible defective 5950x

My computer used to occasionally reboot when it was idle or near idle (like if I left a playlist on in VLC overnight or something like that). Never happened during load or while playing a game. After I changed the idle power setting and disabled c states in the BIOS, it's been rock solid. Is it possible that my CPU is just weak ass? It seems weird that I had to change those things to shut it up.
The error was Event 18, WHEA-Logger
A fatal hardware error has occurred.
Reported by component: Processor Core
Error Source: Machine Check Exception
Error Type: Cache Hierarchy Error
Processor APIC ID: 0
The details view of this entry contains further information.
