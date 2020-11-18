Question about non-reference card releases

I haven't bought a video card in ages and haven't kept track of when their release dates are. That is, until now.
I'm planning to get an NVIDIA card next year (possibly 3060 or 3050 ), and was wondering....How soon after the reference cards do the third party non-reference cards (e.g. MSI, ASUS, etc.) get released? Is there a predictable pattern?
