Question about memory upgrade

Kodin

Sep 18, 2017
Hi all

I want to upgrade my pc to 32 gig ram, I have a 8700k CPU, z370 Taiichi Mobo and 2 x 8 gig sticks of mem, how much performance do I lose from having 2 dimm slots vs 4 dimm slots occupied?

The memory I have is

CMK16GX4M2D3200C16

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Corsair-CMK16GX4M2D3200C16-Vengeance-Performance-Desktop/dp/B0711BS87T

What is the difference between this memory?

CMK16GX4M2B3200C16

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Corsair-CMK16GX4M2B3200C16-Vengeance-Performance-Desktop/dp/B0143UM4TC?th=1


I'm assuming it's a later revision, is it compatible?
 
Dan_D

Feb 9, 2002
You won't lose anything. Intel processor based systems don't have to run their RAM at lower clocks to run four modules the way AMD does. The whole 2 vs. 4 thing beyond that is a single vs. dual rank issue. Even so, the performance difference is minimal.
 
