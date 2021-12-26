Question about memory upgrade

Hi all
I want to upgrade my pc to 32 gig ram, I have a 8700k CPU, z370 Taiichi Mobo and 2 x 8 gig sticks of mem, how much performance do I lose from having 2 dimm slots vs 4 dimm slots occupied?
The memory I have is
CMK16GX4M2D3200C16
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Corsair-CMK16GX4M2D3200C16-Vengeance-Performance-Desktop/dp/B0711BS87T
What is the difference between this memory?
CMK16GX4M2B3200C16
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Corsair-CMK16GX4M2B3200C16-Vengeance-Performance-Desktop/dp/B0143UM4TC?th=1
I'm assuming it's a later revision, is it compatible?
