Question about laptops connected to projectors

I've been asked to give a presentation (although it's now been postponed). I haven't used a laptop with a projector before, and was just curious about something.



When giving a power point presentation using a laptop and a projector, does the quality of the image depend on the laptop or the projector? I have an older laptop and the sRGB colors are not that great on it. So I am worried about what the projected color photos I have in my power point presentation would look like. Will the projected image quality reflect the quality of the laptop screen? Or does the HDMI connection between them by-pass the laptop screen to the video card?