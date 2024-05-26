Question about 49” curved monitors

blitzcraig

blitzcraig

Gawd
Joined
Jan 12, 2003
Messages
663
I have a Samsung Odyssey 240HZ 1440p curved 32” gaming monitor with G sync. Is an upgrade to the 49” curved 120HZ 1440p OLED gaming monitor worth the upgrade for FPS gaming?
 
blitzcraig said:
I have a Samsung Odyssey 240HZ 1440p curved 32” gaming monitor with G sync. Is an upgrade to the 49” curved 120HZ 1440p OLED gaming monitor worth the upgrade for FPS gaming?
Click to expand...
Not really. The resolution is going to be more demanding. That's going to drop your frame rates unless you put your games in potato mode. It's 5120x1440 versus 2560x1440 and that's a pretty significant difference. Secondly, not all games support a 32:9 ratio all that well. If gaming is your primary concern, I don't think this is a great option personally. Of course on the other hand, it will be super immersive when it works well, assuming you have the hardware to drive it.
 
I have a 3070. I mainly play COD. The monitor I have now is excellent I was just mainly curious about how immersive it was. Not even sure my 3070 would drive the game on my current quality level.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top