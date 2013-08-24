Question about +12VSB

I have an OEM Dell power supply that I'd like to replace with something stronger.



From what I can tell, the power supply has two 12V rails at 14A and 16A, which is fine. The problem is that the supply has a +12VSB at 1.67A, whereas all power supplies I can find online have +5VSBs.



Has anyone run into this before? I cannot find any power supplies with +12VSB. Can I just bump the voltage up on a +5VSB with enough amperage (like +5VSB at 4A becomes +12VSB at 1.67A) ...?