Question about +12VSB

TheSpook

I have an OEM Dell power supply that I'd like to replace with something stronger.

From what I can tell, the power supply has two 12V rails at 14A and 16A, which is fine. The problem is that the supply has a +12VSB at 1.67A, whereas all power supplies I can find online have +5VSBs.

Has anyone run into this before? I cannot find any power supplies with +12VSB. Can I just bump the voltage up on a +5VSB with enough amperage (like +5VSB at 4A becomes +12VSB at 1.67A) ...?
 
Jorona

Is this in an Alienware? The Alienwares have a 12v Standby Rail for some of the lights.
 
TheSpook

This is in a Dell OptiPlex 9020 Minitower. My main worry is the +12VSB is doing something with the power to the mobo, and that I won't be able to turn on the machine without it. If it's just powering lights, I don't mind losing it.

If anyone can think of a problem with using a boost converter to move a +5VSB to a +12VSB, let me know! I don't see why that wouldn't work ...
 
Ghent

To TheSpook :

I guess you want(ed) to supply a nice PCI-eXpress graphic card ?

Problem : Some board has proprietary power connections, as Dell's Community may reminds you.
VJ4XY.jpg


The table below shows the male plug. ( B290EM-01 ATX power supply)
8PinConn(jpg).jpg

It looks like an 4+4 PIN PCIe connector, but naturally, the pins voltage/function are not the same...
However, you may notice that a 20+4 PIN connector also makes 3 times this shape in a raw...

...just loot an old damaged AT/ATX using a hacksaw. ;)

For the pins n°1 & n°7, weld with tin to the ouput of an external HDD power supply. (for example : ZQ-AD35U , wich provides +12V / 2A)
And the mobo led will let you know that you succed.

WARNING : before saying good bye to your warranty seals, make sure that drivers are available for your devices and OS.

There where no 4-Pin CPU connector on my ACP-750LXD power supply... so I had to solder that one too.

About this experiment : an MSI N9800GTX is working fine under Windows 8.1

Hoping my english is understandable, please allow me to claim : [ PROBLEM SOLVED ! ]
 
