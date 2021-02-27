Quest 2 original link cable back feeding power to PC. Anyone else experiencing this?

LGabrielPhoto
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2006
- Messages
- 3,103
So, this is odd...yesterday I forgot to disconnect my Quest 2 from the original USB Type C cable and noticed that my Mouse and my Blaster X3 had flickering lights as if they were receiving some power still even though my PC was off.
I even unplugged the power cord and still the same..that REALLY got me confused. Then I disconnected the Quest 2 and the lights when off on the mouse and Blaster X3.
I tried the Quest 2 with a different cable connecting to another USB port (not type C) and did not experience the issue.
I also tried that same cable that worked fine with a type C adapter and again NO issue. Only when using the original Quest 2 link cable I get that back feeding power weirdness.
Anyone else?
