Quest 2 original link cable back feeding power to PC. Anyone else experiencing this?

bobzdar said: It actually probably depends more on the motherboard - some have always powered ports and others aren't, which the usb-c apparently is setup on your board to also allow power input (like laptops that allow charging via the usb-c port). The Quest cable is dumb, so unless they put a diode on the power pin (which would make it work only in one directtion) it doesn't matter. This is something that might be fixable on the Quest 2 itself, but they may have intentionally allowed it to power other devices so accessories could be plugged in there at some point. There may be a bios setting to disable that on the usb-c port, unsure.

sharknice said: I think this happened to me too. I had mine plugged into my PC (which was powered off) to charge overnight but when I grabbed it to play the battery was drained. I thought I just forgot to turn it off or something, but it could have been what you're describing. After that happened I started plugging it into a power socket instead.

On proper USB-C cables on proper USB-C ports, there is a software handshake protocol to "negotiate" the(USB) direction as well as agreed-upon voltages. Some ports even are programmable power supply (USB PD PPS) negotiating voltages in millivolt-league increments from 3.3V to 20V.Dumb adaptors & simpler cables don't do this, it has to be true full USB-C compliant from end to end -- then this shouldn't happen.USB Power Delivery is a programmable power protocol, which is quite neat from a software engineering perspective.(BTW, did you know a USB-Cwall wart has more computing power and memory built into it than the Apollo 11 moon mission computer?)If your computer was turned off and you were using a proper USB-C cable, it was probably the battery. The Quest 2 is sometimes iffy at turning itself off automatically.However, bad cables that are not fully USB-C compliant may indeed backfeed.If you are using an active extension cable that's not USB-C, I had one that was backfeeding its power into the computer (keeping some computer fans running even when the computer was unplugged). For one of my 33 foot USB3 cables for one of the sensors with my original Rift, I had a crappy active extension cable used a power adaptor at the end, but that backfed 33 feet all the back to the computer. I switched from UGREEN (backfeed problem) to a better brand, Plugable (had backfeed protection). That stopped the weird "some computer fans kept running even for unplugged computer" problem.