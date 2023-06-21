Queries for a New Case

I love a cool looking case, well, just because it looks cool and I love tech. Did I NEED as multi-colored lighted mech kb? No, but I go it anyways... I dont like the way it operates actually, f^%$s up my typing real good but I still use it LOL What is up with the deals on micro ATX cases these days? I am getting prob the 3060 12GB so not the largest card, but I dont think I want to get a micro and deal with stuff when I want to add extra HD's later even though they will be nvme or SSD at worst. I have a small space where putting a micro or mid pretty much wont make a difference I heard Lian Li quality going down? I still have mine from 2012, going strong, even the original fans! But if i were to choose among the 2500 cases out there now... ? Sometimes I just go to deal sites and look for a good deal on something, and if it is decent, I get it, makes life easy. But all the deals these days are on micro or lame or weird mid, so.... Weight and other non-essential stats really dont matter for me either

So getting a new build is kinda exciting, but somehow the case seems like one of those love/hate things. Why?So with all this,what is the best way for me to choose a case today? Or is there an actually proven list of like top 10 mid ATX cases today, etc? Right now I feel so lost, hardly know where to start.Of course if any of you just got one in the last month and are really happy with it, I will be glad to check it out and get it myself.For example, I think Fractal is supposed to be one of the leaders today in cool cases like thisbut this only has 2 fans, which I am not a fan of... but the price looks great and overall the shape is nice and not too complex, etc....