"Honeywell sees using quantum computing for its own businesses, like chemical design, warehouse automation and aerospace. "Honeywell expects to be our own biggest and best customer," said Tony Uttley, president of Honeywell Quantum Solutions.
One of the most bullish voices is Eric Schmidt, who in his former job as Google's chief executive and executive chairman approved that company's long-term quantum computing program. That work produced last year's "quantum supremacy" experiment that showed quantum computers could surpass classical computers for at least one narrow (though not practical) computing chore.
"We know this stuff is going to happen six to eight years from now," Schmidt said. "It's going to be incredible when it happens.""
https://www.cnet.com/news/quantum-computer-makers-like-their-odds-for-big-progress-soon/