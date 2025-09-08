erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,352
"Qualcomm will continue to source its low-power SoC from TSMC and Samsung, both of which are skilled in mobile designs. For Intel, most customer attention is drawn to the enhanced 18A nodes, specifically 18A-P, scheduled for rollout in 2026, and 18A-PT, targeted for 2028. This, along with Intel 14A, will be a turning point for the foundry, which seeks to attract customers, including Qualcomm, with these improved nodes. US-based companies are constantly evaluating Intel Foundry services, and over time, these services are becoming increasingly attractive in areas such as packaging, not just advanced manufacturing. Still, the primary goal of Intel Foundry is leading-edge node production, so when/if customers like Qualcomm come, they will need to be ready with satisfying yield and performance figures."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340753/qualcomm-ceo-intel-foundry-not-ready-yet-but-shows-promise
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340753/qualcomm-ceo-intel-foundry-not-ready-yet-but-shows-promise