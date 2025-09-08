  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Qualcomm CEO: Intel Foundry Not Ready Yet

"Qualcomm will continue to source its low-power SoC from TSMC and Samsung, both of which are skilled in mobile designs. For Intel, most customer attention is drawn to the enhanced 18A nodes, specifically 18A-P, scheduled for rollout in 2026, and 18A-PT, targeted for 2028. This, along with Intel 14A, will be a turning point for the foundry, which seeks to attract customers, including Qualcomm, with these improved nodes. US-based companies are constantly evaluating Intel Foundry services, and over time, these services are becoming increasingly attractive in areas such as packaging, not just advanced manufacturing. Still, the primary goal of Intel Foundry is leading-edge node production, so when/if customers like Qualcomm come, they will need to be ready with satisfying yield and performance figures."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340753/qualcomm-ceo-intel-foundry-not-ready-yet-but-shows-promise
 
