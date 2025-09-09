QR code generator recommendation (free and reliable, please)

I’ve been looking into using a QR code for something a bit more personal. I recently developed some health issues, and I’d feel better having my emergency contacts and key health details on a small QR code attached to my keychain. I read in several places that some generators advertise as free, but then disable the code and you need to pay a subscription. And I’ve seen a few people on other forums having a good experience with Uniqode, and it seems solid, so I’m wondering if anyone here has actually tried it. My main concern is finding a free generator that’s still reliable. If I’m relying on this in an emergency, the last thing I want is a code that doesn’t scan. I might mess around with it for lighter stuff too (I'm thinking about sharing Wi-Fi access at home), but for the health info, I need it to just work.