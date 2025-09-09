  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
QR code generator recommendation (free and reliable, please)

carcar1996

Jan 10, 2022
I’ve been looking into using a QR code for something a bit more personal. I recently developed some health issues, and I’d feel better having my emergency contacts and key health details on a small QR code attached to my keychain. I read in several places that some generators advertise as free, but then disable the code and you need to pay a subscription. And I’ve seen a few people on other forums having a good experience with Uniqode, and it seems solid, so I’m wondering if anyone here has actually tried it. My main concern is finding a free generator that’s still reliable. If I’m relying on this in an emergency, the last thing I want is a code that doesn’t scan. I might mess around with it for lighter stuff too (I'm thinking about sharing Wi-Fi access at home), but for the health info, I need it to just work.
 
