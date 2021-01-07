QNIX 2710 + HDMI?

I have a cheap korean QNIX 2710 monitor. I am not interested in overclocking the monitor. I want to connect it to my laptop, which has USB-C and HDMI ports. So, do anyone of you, know of a adapter which accepts a dual-dvi and converts it to HDMI? I have tried a few but they do not work. So ideally, I would like that someone could confirm the model of a HDMI adapter that I could order.



So, has anyone of you got QNIX monitor to work with HDMI port?