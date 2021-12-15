QNAP TS-h973AX caching

So I decided to replace my old QNAP NAS to a QNAP TS-h973AX and I noticed some differences between the old and new. The new one has the same physical layout of 3.5" and 2.5" in a 5+4 configuration...



On the old NAS I used five 8TB HGSTs in RAID 5, and I used 4 Samsung 512GB SSDs as cache (NAS has 32GB RAM)



On the new NAS I'm using five 18TB HGSTs in RAID 5 and had planned to use four 512GB SSDs as cache (NAS has 32GB RAM)



BUT, 2 of the 2.5" bays must use U.2 drives not M.2 (so 2 of the drives I bought are superfluous (I can return them...no biggie)



This is where I start to "lose the bubble". There's nothing in the QNAP manual or on their site that says I can't use M.2 to U.2 adapters to use a couple PCIe Gen 4 nvme SSDs 1TB in size in those two drive bays as cache while I use normal SSDs in the other 2 bays...but I'm wondering how/how much it will affect performance.



I guess if I were to pare it down to the bare essential question(s) it/they would be:



1 - Should I just use a couple SSDs and leave the U.2 bays unused?



2 - Should I do the opposite and use the two U.2 bays (with the afore-mentioned adapters and NVME M.2 SSDs) and leave the 2 SATA bays unused?



3 - OR should I just fill all the U.2's with 1TB nvme' using the adapters AND use the sata ones with normal SSDs?