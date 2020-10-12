QNAP Question

P

PiERiT

2[H]4U
Right now I have a two bay QNAP NAS with 2x 4TB drives in RAID1. I want to replace them with 2x 12TB drives but I don't have anywhere to temporarily store the 4TB. I think I can still accomplish this but I want to make sure I have the process correct so I don't lose anything. If anyone has done this before and can confirm or correct the below steps, I'd appreciate it.

1. Plug in one of the new 12TB (they're both external drives) and copy the 4TB of data to it.
2. Shuck the other new 12TB (the blank one with no data on it).
3. Remove the 2x 4TB and insert the other new 12TB, the blank one.
4. Create a new storage pool with just that drive by itself.
5. Copy the 4TB of data from the 12TB external to the 12TB in the NAS.
6. Shuck the remaining external and insert that into the NAS.
7. Migrate the storage pool from a single drive to RAID1.

Edit: Apparently I can do it with the below process. Wish I knew this before I wasted time doing step 1. :(

https://docs.qnap.com/nas/QTS4.3.4/en/GUID-F69A1511-E983-4A0E-A99C-0AC13EE183EE.html
 
Last edited:
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
I always thought you had to do the copy method, which I guess to a certain extent is safer, but good to know there's a migration built in too. (y)
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Glad you found the upgrade steps, that said if that data is really important, that backup is a great piece of mind during the rebuild.
 
