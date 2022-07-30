Qn90a settings

Hey

Sorry if wrong sub.



I really need some help. I'm confused and frustrated.



I have an series x xbox and was wondering for the hdr calibration what should the min/max tml be set to? My tv does 1800 nits I believe max so would I set the max tml setting to 1800 even though I see the checkerboard still or just max it out to 10000?



My other question is, what tv settings(movies,tv) should I enable or disable to make it look better? Like black details, contrast enhancer, etc