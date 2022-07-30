Qn90a settings

Horrornerd
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2022
- Messages
- 1
Hey
Sorry if wrong sub.
I really need some help. I'm confused and frustrated.
I have an series x xbox and was wondering for the hdr calibration what should the min/max tml be set to? My tv does 1800 nits I believe max so would I set the max tml setting to 1800 even though I see the checkerboard still or just max it out to 10000?
My other question is, what tv settings(movies,tv) should I enable or disable to make it look better? Like black details, contrast enhancer, etc
Sorry if wrong sub.
I really need some help. I'm confused and frustrated.
I have an series x xbox and was wondering for the hdr calibration what should the min/max tml be set to? My tv does 1800 nits I believe max so would I set the max tml setting to 1800 even though I see the checkerboard still or just max it out to 10000?
My other question is, what tv settings(movies,tv) should I enable or disable to make it look better? Like black details, contrast enhancer, etc
Last edited: