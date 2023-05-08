QLC versus TLC?

DougL

Feb 24, 2023
In looking at SSD drives for backups, I'm stunned to see QLC drives being sold (Chinese vendors, mainly) for ridiculously low prices. Maybe a third or a quarter that for TLC drives, which are becoming the industry standard. Now, I understand that QLC can be slow for reading, but for backup disks, who cares? You need to be reading them once in a blue moon. Now, I'm also hearing some skepticism about QLC reliability, which is of major importance for a backup. Aside from the usual reluctance about getting low-cost China-marketed stuff because of quality/performance issues, what are the pros and cons of such disks?
 
arestavo

Mar 25, 2013
QLC has drastically reduced write endurance vs TLC.

I'd never, ever use one for a C: drive with a page file. If you're not writing a lot to it, and just reading - you'll be fine unless the manufacturer is crap.
 
