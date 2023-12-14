Q27G2S/EU monitor specification verification, FRC, IPS, DP etc.

angrypidgeon
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 2, 2023
- Messages
- 2
Hello
I bought Q27G2S/EUhttps://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09KRZGHK3?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1
which is suppose to have these specifications:https://www.displayspecifications.com/en/model/afa328f0most importantly be IPS, have (8 bit +) FRC, DP 1.4 etc.
Instead I got a monitor called Q27G2G3R3B (probably because of the windows 11 generic driver) which I can't find specifications online, and it's hard to read them with software like Windows, AIDA, HWINFO64
Apparently this one has to have FRC because I can select 10 bit in Nvidia control panel. Windows says it's 8 bit.It's IPS supposedly because I can press on the screen and it doesn't change color, however I'm more concerned that this is IPS and not VA.The left right edges clearly darken a bit from an angle of sitting at 40 cm from the monitor, so I suppose 45 degrees? I really don't know if it's normal... on my old TN this didn't happen as I remember, but it's 27" vs 24". However I can still see the image clearly from every angle. As a side note, I can see now why curved monitors exist - also to hide this slight darkening of the far edges (which do not exist at about 100 cm away)
Has a setting for DP 1.2 / 1.4 (don't know why they're bundled together) so I suppose it is DP 1.4 which is required to render everything in any possible mode and frequency
Horizontal frequency in AIDA/HWINFO64 in 250 (241.4 in 1440p), suppose to be 255, ok, no biggie
Installed driver for Q27G2S/EU, Windows still displays Q27G2G3R3B
Otherwise I can't find any more information to work with. Sysoft Sandra tells even less...
I bought Q27G2S/EUhttps://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09KRZGHK3?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1
which is suppose to have these specifications:https://www.displayspecifications.com/en/model/afa328f0most importantly be IPS, have (8 bit +) FRC, DP 1.4 etc.
Instead I got a monitor called Q27G2G3R3B (probably because of the windows 11 generic driver) which I can't find specifications online, and it's hard to read them with software like Windows, AIDA, HWINFO64
Apparently this one has to have FRC because I can select 10 bit in Nvidia control panel. Windows says it's 8 bit.It's IPS supposedly because I can press on the screen and it doesn't change color, however I'm more concerned that this is IPS and not VA.The left right edges clearly darken a bit from an angle of sitting at 40 cm from the monitor, so I suppose 45 degrees? I really don't know if it's normal... on my old TN this didn't happen as I remember, but it's 27" vs 24". However I can still see the image clearly from every angle. As a side note, I can see now why curved monitors exist - also to hide this slight darkening of the far edges (which do not exist at about 100 cm away)
Has a setting for DP 1.2 / 1.4 (don't know why they're bundled together) so I suppose it is DP 1.4 which is required to render everything in any possible mode and frequency
Horizontal frequency in AIDA/HWINFO64 in 250 (241.4 in 1440p), suppose to be 255, ok, no biggie
Installed driver for Q27G2S/EU, Windows still displays Q27G2G3R3B
Otherwise I can't find any more information to work with. Sysoft Sandra tells even less...