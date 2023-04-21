Hi so my q codes keep jumping all over the place from 30 to like 34 and in the 40's and low 50's it dont stop moving, computer is working fine just wondering whats going on and is there a way to stop this, i have a asus x670e-e, amd 7950x 3d, g skull 6000 ddr5, 4 sticks 128 total, i have tried 1 stick then 2 in each of the matching 2 channels and then all 4 sticks and same thing, did a bios update a few days ago still the same..

thanks