ralphie1313

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 15, 2019
Messages
299
Hi so my q codes keep jumping all over the place from 30 to like 34 and in the 40's and low 50's it dont stop moving, computer is working fine just wondering whats going on and is there a way to stop this, i have a asus x670e-e, amd 7950x 3d, g skull 6000 ddr5, 4 sticks 128 total, i have tried 1 stick then 2 in each of the matching 2 channels and then all 4 sticks and same thing, did a bios update a few days ago still the same..
thanks
 
Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
3,890
ralphie1313 said:
Hi so my q codes keep jumping all over the place from 30 to like 34 and in the 40's and low 50's it dont stop moving, computer is working fine just wondering whats going on and is there a way to stop this, i have a asus x670e-e, amd 7950x 3d, g skull 6000 ddr5, 4 sticks 128 total, i have tried 1 stick then 2 in each of the matching 2 channels and then all 4 sticks and same thing, did a bios update a few days ago still the same..
thanks
After finishing the post lots of mobos just show you CPU temp. Just looked at the manual. Go to Advanced->Onboard devices config->Q code LED
 
ralphie1313

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 15, 2019
Messages
299
Furious_Styles said:
After finishing the post lots of mobos just show you CPU temp. Just looked at the manual. Go to Advanced->Onboard devices config->Q code LED
OMG!!!! lol i think u are right i ran another program that shows the cpu temp and yes its matching the q numbers on the board omg so funny thank u so much, i do want to check what u just said go to Advanced now is that in windows or in the bios?
 
