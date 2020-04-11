Pushing Vs Pulling and Fan Noise

I have my current set up to push into the radiator. After 1000 RPMs, the fans get noisy. Knowing what I know about airflow, I'm thinking pulling air through the radiator would be a LOT more quite? I do know that fans are more efficient pushing rather than pulling air. So, optimally, you'd want to push, but I have read that temperatures for PC liquid cooling are not really effected by pushing or pulling. So, I want to go with the most quite option.



Does anyone have any real world experience?