Pump/Reservoir Mounting Option help

L

Light1984

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 31, 2004
Messages
465
Not sure if I should put this here or water cooling but I'm curious if any of you seasoned veterans have an elegant solution to Mounting this Aquacomputer Ultitube. I would like to mount it where it is in the first picture, but the BeQuiet 802 just has plastic panels where I have it. I'm sure it will rattle to high heaven if I just mount it on these plastic plates. There is nothing below them, open for mounting a fan below. I don't really want to do a fan mount bracket there because I'd like to keep the plates to focus some flow from the front to the PSU. Let me know your thoughts. I could make a custom bracket to mount it at the rear, but wonder if there is something I'm missing before going that route. TIA


PXL_20201224_231532609.jpg
PXL_20201224_231539325.jpg
 
H

hititnquitit

Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
777
Are you considering a mount on the bottom panel or the right side? Im not sure where the plastic panels are in your case. Im assuming the bottom from the looks of how your res is positioned in the pics. If so, is there a way to more securely attache the panels with rubber or foam gaskets or washers to isolate vibrations? With both the panel and the pump mount?
Otherwise the easiest least obtrusive(and likely quietest) mount would be to get a 120mm fan mount in front :(
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top