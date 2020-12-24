Pump/Reservoir Mounting Option help

Not sure if I should put this here or water cooling but I'm curious if any of you seasoned veterans have an elegant solution to Mounting this Aquacomputer Ultitube. I would like to mount it where it is in the first picture, but the BeQuiet 802 just has plastic panels where I have it. I'm sure it will rattle to high heaven if I just mount it on these plastic plates. There is nothing below them, open for mounting a fan below. I don't really want to do a fan mount bracket there because I'd like to keep the plates to focus some flow from the front to the PSU. Let me know your thoughts. I could make a custom bracket to mount it at the rear, but wonder if there is something I'm missing before going that route. TIA