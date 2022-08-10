Pump question

​

I bought the Rasa 750 Rx240 kit years ago, and replaced the pump couple of timesSeems like the pump is hard to find now, my question the Rad and Cpu block should be fine?My pump went dead and I guess fired my CPU and or MotherboardHere is a link to the kit I'm speaking ofIts been quite a while since I messed around with building systems..sorta out of touch with newer thingsIf pump is all I need can someone point me in the right directionThanks