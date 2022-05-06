Pulled the trigger on a new NAS

For the last few weeks I've been playing games trying to upgrade the drives in my aging QNAP ts-451+ from 8TB reds to 16TB gold's (they're popular this yearAfter about a month of swapping, rebuilding, sectors scanning, x 4 and then secure wiping the reds I decided to say screw it and I pulled the trigger on a Synology DS1821+Got two WD red Sn700 2TB nvme for sad cache, 32 GB of ecc RAM, two more WD gold's (6 total) and two WD red sata ssds.My plan is raid6 the gold's, raid1 the ssds for high-perf tier.I didn't spring for a 10gbe nic for it (yet) because I don't have a switch to support that (yet) but I'm glad to know it's there.Here's hoping the appliance will last me a while!