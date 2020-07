I wouldn't blame anyone for having misgivings about schafer, but whats important about Doublefine adventure was that it wasn't just a game kickstarter. The actual purpose was to film a documentary on making a game. Thats why the original kickstarter was so small. It was just like "hey were gonna make a tiny game and film what its like", fortunately or unfortunately depending on your perspective, it blew up. So Tim got oogly eyed and went waaay overboard on budget caused a year delay and the game was split up to get additional funding to finish it. Everybody forgot the documentary in the mix.



So what makes this any different than Star citizen? because thats the immediate simile that comes to mind.



1. You probably never saw it unless you were a backer, but yes there was a documentary. It was once a month, half-hour or so long video detailing what was going on. Not a status update alone but a very moment to moment process doc. People fighting work halting budget meeting misery documentary. If you were a backer you knew every step of the way. There was never any question at any point of where the game stood and honestly for my money the documentary ended up being worth it. It was very sobering.



2. Tim shut it down when it was time to shut it down. I'm trying to find anything on the original campaign but I can't I don't recall any fanciful stretch goals or anything too crazy.



3. It got done, it was late but not in any kind of scary way. There was never any questionable or ongoing financing and it was kind of nice that instead of pushing back the full gaming they gave us a finished part 1 product.



I think its clear Tim has sobered up this time around, but who knows hes had missteps in the past. To each his own. I will likely back it.