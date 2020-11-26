PSU too old?

OhThatsDaddy
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 25, 2020
- Messages
- 1
Hey guys, I'm having an issue with my pc where when I boot up a game my monitor turns off and my other monitor freezes and the only way to fix my PC is to turn it off by the button, this only happened after installing my new GPU, does anyone know why this could be happening? (I don't know if it happens with other games as those are the only two I've been playing) also this only happens every 1 in 5 times
I did some searching up and I thought it might be PSU related? I have a really old psu (https://www.scan.co.uk/products/750w-seasonic-m1211-750w-hybrid-modular-80plus-bronze-120mm-silent-fan-sli-xfire-atx12v-eps12v-psu) it's 750w though and this problem only started to happen after I got my new 3070. DO you think this could be the problem? and if so do I need to get a new psu and if so do i need higher then 750? I was told 750 would of been fine
I have a 3070 FE
Thanks in advance
I did some searching up and I thought it might be PSU related? I have a really old psu (https://www.scan.co.uk/products/750w-seasonic-m1211-750w-hybrid-modular-80plus-bronze-120mm-silent-fan-sli-xfire-atx12v-eps12v-psu) it's 750w though and this problem only started to happen after I got my new 3070. DO you think this could be the problem? and if so do I need to get a new psu and if so do i need higher then 750? I was told 750 would of been fine
I have a 3070 FE
Thanks in advance