PSU suggestions

I have a 2080ti Kingpin on the way. My current PC will be it's new home. Currently I have a Corsair HX1000. Yes it will work but with everything getting shuffled around. I plan to move it to the in process folding rig. It will be in a rig running 3 WC gpu's. So that leads me to the question. I want to have a 1000+ watt psu to power the Kingpin. Looking at them on Newegg and Best Buy. Price being the same for a Corsair HX 1200 and a Super Flower 1200 gives me questions on not only which is better but is there a 1200+ watt psu I am overlooking at the same price point? BTW both are $239.