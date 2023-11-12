PSU recommendation on PCPartPicker is true?

After building my computer on PCPartPicker it says that the Estimated Wattage is 470W.
Does this mean that I will fine with 500 or 600W for this build?
Or should I go more conservative, up to 750/850W?
For example, I was checking this build I found in a post some months ago, and I can't understand why going so far up to 1kW PSU https://pcpartpicker.com/list/Q9frVW
What are your recommendations in this regard?
