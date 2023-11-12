PSU recommendation on PCPartPicker is true?

S

SirLouen

n00b
Joined
Nov 11, 2023
Messages
2
After building my computer on PCPartPicker it says that the Estimated Wattage is 470W.

Does this mean that I will fine with 500 or 600W for this build?

Or should I go more conservative, up to 750/850W?

For example, I was checking this build I found in a post some months ago, and I can't understand why going so far up to 1kW PSU https://pcpartpicker.com/list/Q9frVW

What are your recommendations in this regard?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top