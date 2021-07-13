Psu or power outage?

Hello dear users. First my pc:
108500K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD

Today i run Control running for overnight . When i woke up in morning pc was off. I call to administration in place where i am living. And they said that they was working ,something related to power issues in place where i living.Work related to electricity.
And my question is. It was not my psu but it was just power outage? I am worried.
 
your "a bit worried" is actually constant panicking over every little thing. chill. like i, and others, keep saying; unless its a repeatable problem, just use your system.
 
Oki sorry for problem. Just asked :) Really appreciate it for help. So it was power outage then. I am closing topic.
 
