Psu or power outage?

Hello dear users. First my pc:

108500K stock 4800mhz

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD



Today i run Control running for overnight . When i woke up in morning pc was off. I call to administration in place where i am living. And they said that they was working ,something related to power issues in place where i living.Work related to electricity.

And my question is. It was not my psu but it was just power outage? I am worried.