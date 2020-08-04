PSU Kicking Off Circuit Breaker - Replace PSU?

Hello [H],



I just moved to an apartment (built in the early 2000's) and having the strangest issue ever. Within 1-2 seconds of pushing the power button on my desktop, the circuit breaker kicks off and cuts power to the entire room. I then have to go to the circuit breaker and reset it. For troubleshooting, I have tried different power cables, and also different power outlets within the same room while everything else unplugged and it still happens. It also happens in the bedroom on the otherside of the apartment. I did notice the two breakers for the bedrooms are the same type which are 15 Amps and have a blue "reset" button on them. The other breakers do not have this reset button on them even the other 15A ones. Desktop powers on fine in the other rooms but they are all mostly 20 amps, except for the living room which is 15 amps. However, in the rooms where it does work when it does power on, all the other lights dim for a second which I have never noticed before in my previous two places I lived. In the bedrooms, I have tried vacuuming while turning on the laser printer and also printing few sheets and the circuit does not trip at all, this is along with all the lights and monitors on. I brought this up with maintence but they are blaiming it on my desktop.



I have NEVER experienced a power issue like this before, even at the last place I lived that was built in the 1920's. Desktop was also fine at the place before that too. I currently have a Seasonic X850 which I've had for 7-8 years now. Also, the desktop has always been hooked up to a good quality UPS. I do know during the move last week that it sat in a car where it was over 100 degrees F plus was very humid for most of the day. I wonder if it got partly damaged from that?



At this point, I want to just replace the PSU to see if that fixes it. If I were to put in a 2080 Ti in my desktop, PCPartsPicker states I would be using ~475W. I think to be safe I want to order a 750W PSU. It's not too powerful like the 850 but has bit extra room over the 650W so hoping less chance then the 850 to kick off. I don't overclock at all and just game on occasion so should be perfect I'd think.



What do you guys think I should do? Would it be better to get the Corsair RM750x, Seasonic PX-750 or GX-750? They are all Tier A on Linus's PSU Tier guide. The PX is Platinum rated, I wonder if that would make a difference with less chance of the circuit breaker tripping? I don't care about price difference between the three at this point. It seems availability is tough so I will have to set a price alert.



Appreciate any input. I'm not an electricion but did watch some YT. Thank you!