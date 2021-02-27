PSU for SFF PC: ATX vs. SFX vs. SFX-L vs. DC-DC

Hey guys,
I'm a first-time SFF PC builder so your comments will be very appreciated.
My build will be based on the following components:
- Case: Dan A4 (7.2L) or Louqe Ghost S1 (8.2L) or FormD T1 (9.5L)
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5600X (65W) or 5800X (105W)
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (150W) or RTX 3070 (220W)
- MoBo: B550 (5W) or X570 (11W)
- Other: x1 (possibly x2) SSD; 32Gb RAM, x2-3 fans
- Am I right I need a 320-350W PSU for the light scenario and a 450-470W for the heavy one?
- If I plan to upgrade CPU+GPU once (in 2-3 years) shall the answer to Question #1 be different? That will be the "next gen" upgrade to the similarly positioned CPU/GPU, not that I will go for the very top (or vice versa, the entry level) model.
- SFX vs. ATX: pros - smaller size; cons - higher "price for Watt", higher heat generation rate (= extra expenses on cooling solution), higher noise level (due to the smaller fan). Right or wrong? Anything to add?
- SFX-L: doesn't make much sense, as though it hypothetically may generate less heat and noise (because of the bigger fan), it ruins the concept itself of the "smaller PSU for a SFF build", being larger than SFX. Am I right?
- DC-DC seems to be a good choice: produces no noise/heat, takes minimum space inside the case. Could be more expensive though, but isn't PSU something that one can invest in for years ahead and that will be reasonable?