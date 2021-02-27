PSU for SFF PC: ATX vs. SFX vs. SFX-L vs. DC-DC

1. Yes, a 450 watt PSU is likely sufficient for the upper end of your planned needs.

2. No, it most likely would not be different.

3. Nothing to add.

4. Depends on the case you choose. If your case can accommodate SFX-L while housing everything else, why not use SFX-L. On the other hand, if your case can't accommodate SFX-L then the choice is obvious.

5. Very few studies on the output quality of a DC-DC PSU. You will also have a large external power brick. Pick this only if you want to have the absolute smallest case possible and it doesn't have room for a SFX PSU.