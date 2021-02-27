PSU for SFF PC: ATX vs. SFX vs. SFX-L vs. DC-DC

C

Coolio

n00b
Joined
Jan 8, 2021
Messages
31
Hey guys,

I'm a first-time SFF PC builder so your comments will be very appreciated. :)

My build will be based on the following components:
  • Case: Dan A4 (7.2L) or Louqe Ghost S1 (8.2L) or FormD T1 (9.5L)
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5600X (65W) or 5800X (105W)
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (150W) or RTX 3070 (220W)
  • MoBo: B550 (5W) or X570 (11W)
  • Other: x1 (possibly x2) SSD; 32Gb RAM, x2-3 fans
So in the very light scenario my overall system TDP will be ~250W, in the very heavy ~370W. Here are the questions I wanted to discuss with you guys:
  1. Am I right I need a 320-350W PSU for the light scenario and a 450-470W for the heavy one?
  2. If I plan to upgrade CPU+GPU once (in 2-3 years) shall the answer to Question #1 be different? That will be the "next gen" upgrade to the similarly positioned CPU/GPU, not that I will go for the very top (or vice versa, the entry level) model.
  3. SFX vs. ATX: pros - smaller size; cons - higher "price for Watt", higher heat generation rate (= extra expenses on cooling solution), higher noise level (due to the smaller fan). Right or wrong? Anything to add?
  4. SFX-L: doesn't make much sense, as though it hypothetically may generate less heat and noise (because of the bigger fan), it ruins the concept itself of the "smaller PSU for a SFF build", being larger than SFX. Am I right?
  5. DC-DC seems to be a good choice: produces no noise/heat, takes minimum space inside the case. Could be more expensive though, but isn't PSU something that one can invest in for years ahead and that will be reasonable?
Thank you for your comments!
 
Tsumi

Tsumi

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 18, 2010
Messages
13,425
1. Yes, a 450 watt PSU is likely sufficient for the upper end of your planned needs.
2. No, it most likely would not be different.
3. Nothing to add.
4. Depends on the case you choose. If your case can accommodate SFX-L while housing everything else, why not use SFX-L. On the other hand, if your case can't accommodate SFX-L then the choice is obvious.
5. Very few studies on the output quality of a DC-DC PSU. You will also have a large external power brick. Pick this only if you want to have the absolute smallest case possible and it doesn't have room for a SFX PSU.
 
C

Coolio

n00b
Joined
Jan 8, 2021
Messages
31
Tsumi Thank you for this input, appreciate that!

Tsumi said:
If your case can accommodate SFX-L while housing everything else, why not use SFX-L.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I mean it sounds 100% logical, but if the size is more or less the same (is it?) what are the benefits of particularly SFX-L vs. ATX?

Tsumi said:
Very few studies on the output quality of a DC-DC PSU. You will also have a large external power brick.
Click to expand...
Haven't gone that far as studies yet, but what do you mean by quality: stability of the electrical flow, sufficiency of the delivered volume (declared vs. real-life), etc.? All laptops use DC-DC PSUs, so why not spread this approach to desktop, when need is?
Those 3 cases I've mentioned (7.2 - 9.5L) can perfectly accomodate internal PSU, so my interest to DC-DC arises from the desire to 1) decrease noise, 2) offload the cooling and 3) free space for internal airflow.
 
L

leonemesisbra

n00b
Joined
Dec 8, 2016
Messages
24
If you are planning to go with a 5800X and a RTX 3070, I´d suggest getting a 600W PSU to be on the safe side. TDP is not very reliable nowadays because these components can exceed the advertised TDP when stressed. So you will have a scenario where your PC will shut down when playing a demanding game or running a CPU heavy operation.

Also bear in mind that most PSU have an average 85% efficiency, so in order to supply 100W, it will actually draw around 115W.

Getting the 600W will also give you headroom in case you decide to upgrade and will run cooler with your current setup because it won´t be operating close to the rated limit.
 
Tsumi

Tsumi

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 18, 2010
Messages
13,425
Coolio said:
Tsumi Thank you for this input, appreciate that!


Yeah, I mean it sounds 100% logical, but if the size is more or less the same (is it?) what are the benefits of particularly SFX-L vs. ATX?


Haven't gone that far as studies yet, but what do you mean by quality: stability of the electrical flow, sufficiency of the delivered volume (declared vs. real-life), etc.? All laptops use DC-DC PSUs, so why not spread this approach to desktop, when need is?
Those 3 cases I've mentioned (7.2 - 9.5L) can perfectly accomodate internal PSU, so my interest to DC-DC arises from the desire to 1) decrease noise, 2) offload the cooling and 3) free space for internal airflow.
Click to expand...

SFX-L is smaller than ATX. There are cases that will fit SFX-L but not ATX.

Quality: Ripple suppression, voltage droop, transient spikes, etc. So yes, stability, sufficiency, everything. No enthusiast cares about laptops because they can't control the configuration, so few, if any, reviews are done, not to mention it is much harder to test.

leonemesisbra said:
If you are planning to go with a 5800X and a RTX 3070, I´d suggest getting a 600W PSU to be on the safe side. TDP is not very reliable nowadays because these components can exceed the advertised TDP when stressed. So you will have a scenario where your PC will shut down when playing a demanding game or running a CPU heavy operation.

Also bear in mind that most PSU have an average 85% efficiency, so in order to supply 100W, it will actually draw around 115W.

Getting the 600W will also give you headroom in case you decide to upgrade and will run cooler with your current setup because it won´t be operating close to the rated limit.
Click to expand...

Most quality PSUs can handle short surges in load. Additionally, PSUs are rated on the amount of power they can put out, not how much they can take in. A 600 watt PSU can deliver 600 watts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top