PSU fan direction question

Hey fellas



I'm back to building desktops again after a looong break. Saw something in my new build today that surprised me.



My whole life I've only ever seen PSU fans blowing air out the back of the chassi. Today I noticed that my FSP 1U unit actually pulls air in from the back, and then blows it into the case. It's not a big deal because it's a fairly open case and the build is fairly low power.



I've never seen PSUs exhausting hot air into the case before. I'm considering opening it up and flipping it.



Any thoughts? (It's a modular FSP300-60FAG 80plus Gold)